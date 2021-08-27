Crime report

August 27, 2021

The following break-ins were reported Thursday and Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Esther Sanders, Quail Run Road, Lumberton; Restoration Assembly, N.C. 710 North, Red Springs; Herman McIntrye, N.C. 83, Maxton; Brandon West, Salem Drive, Maxton; and Family Dollar, Ward Store Road, Fairmont.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Alvin Hunt, Covington Road, Lumberton; James Bullock, Leggett Road, Fairmont; Annie Lowery, Square Lane, Shannon; and Lenferd Locklear, N.C. 71 North, Shannon.

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Joshua Hunt, Burch Road, Lumberton; Joshua Locklear, Wagon Wheel Road, Shannon; and Walter McKoy, Mt. Olive Church Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Josefina Martinez, Shaw Road, St. Pauls; Dollar General, N.C. 710 South, Maxton; and Dollar General, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke.

Maria Medina reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a theft that occurred on McBridge Road in Red Springs. Her estimated total loss was $100.

Gary Locklear reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Caitlin Drive in Shannon.