Lumbee Tribe election candidates field grows by two since Wednesday

August 27, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Moore</p>

Moore

PEMBROKE — The only person to file Friday as a candidate for the Nov. 9 Lumbee Tribe election was a Tribal Council incumbent.

Wendy Moore filed for reelection to the District 5 seat.

Her written statement reads, “I am Wendy Moore, 62, and I reside in the Prospect Community. I am the mother of Karryl J. Cummings and Nola Cummings Locklear. I have 5 grandchildren, Kaiyah, Lakotah, Trey, Nolan and Haylon. I am a Utility Analyst II with NV5 Engineering and Consultants in Charlotte, NC. I have done my best to faithfully represent the tribal members of District 5 Prospect/Oxendine with integrity and courage. I pray that it has been enough to secure your support for a second term.”

No one filed on Thursday and only one person on Wednesday.

The lone filing on Wednesday made the race for the Tribal Council’s District 14 seat into a contested one.

Homer Fields now is running for the District 14 seat against Tammy Sampson, who filed on Tuesday. The seat currently is occupied by Terry Hunt.

The candidate filing period ends 5 p.m. Sept. 3, according to the Lumbee Tribe Election Board. Candidate fees are $500 for the chairman seat and $250 for a Tribal Council seat.

One seat each is up for election in Council districts 1, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10 and 14.