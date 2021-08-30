RCSO, SBI, ATF investigate fatal Sunday shooting

PARKTON — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and a federal agency are assisting in the investigation of a Sunday shooting in Parkton that left one man dead and sent two other people to the hospital.

Thomas Faulcon, 41, of Parkton, was found dead at the scene of 102 Victoria Drive as deputies responded at about 7:32 p.m. to reports of someone shot at the location, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Craig Robinson, 36, of Parkton, and 57-year-old Charlie Pearson, of St. Pauls, also were found shot. Both Robinson and Pearson were transported and treated at nearby medical facilities, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The NCSBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Sheriff’s investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or email [email protected]