LHS student found in possession of gun after suffering seizure

LUMBERTON — Disciplinary action will be taken at a later date for a Lumberton High School student who had a gun on campus Monday, which was discovered after he suffered a medical episode, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County’s chief communications officer.

A student in the 10th grade was found in possession of cocaine and a loaded handgun Monday after he suffered a seizure and the gun “fell out of his pants pockets,” according to Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s Chief Communications Officer.

The gun did not fire and no injuries were caused to other students, Burnette said.

The student, whose name was not released because of his age, was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. His condition was not known as of Monday afternoon, Burnette said. Disciplinary action will be determined at a later date, after his health conditions are addressed.

“District administrators have been informed about the events that took place at Lumberton Senior High School today and are very thankful that we did not have a different outcome,” Burnette said.

“School is supposed to be the safest part of a student’s day and we appreciate the swift action of Principal (Larry) Brooks and his team. We hope the student in question will be okay, but we want to remind our students and our community that we do not condone this type of behavior in the Public Schools of Robeson County,” he added.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.

