Three-day event begins Friday to honor late Fairmont resident, promote healthy living

FAIRMONT — A local organization is hosting a three-day event starting Friday in Fairmont to celebrate the life of a 24-year-old resident who died in a car crash last year and to promote unity and health in the community.

Friday marks the anniversary of the loss of Ajerris McRae, who died in a car crash on Sept. 3, 2020.

His mother, Lakeisha Gaddy Jackson, formed an organization named Better A.M. Inc. to honor McRae and give back to the community. The organization will be hosting the event at the Fairmont Community Park, located at 199 Fisher Street.

“I want to help others deal with grief when they lose their loved ones or someone close to them. This community event is to bring awareness that grief is real and as a community we can heal together,” Gaddy Jackson said in a statement.

The three-day event will include activities, food, retail vendors and more, she said. The Robeson County Health Department will be administering COVID-19 vaccines Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Festivities are scheduled on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday starting at 3 p.m.

For more information about the event, reach the organization on Facebook at Better A.M. or Instagram at @better_a.m.

