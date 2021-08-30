Fairmont leaders call special meeting to discuss town’s future

Staff report

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss a strategic plan for the town’s future.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, located at 207 S. Main St. in Fairmont.

David Richardson, executive director of the Lumber River Council of Governments, will be present during the meeting.

Town residents are invited to join the discussion and to share their ideas for the strategic plan.

For more information about the meeting, call Town Hall at 910-628-9766.