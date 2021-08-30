Robeson remembers Sharpe

Editor’s note: The Robeson Art Guild submitted the following copy. It is published as submitted.

The Robeson Art Guild was honored to nominate Richard Monroe for membership in the Order of the Long Leaf Pine on May 14, 2021. Nila Chamberlain, Executive Director of Development, and Jim Tripp, Executive Director of Membership and Marketing, worked for several months prior with Senator Danny Britt and Mickey Gregory, Guild member and avid advocate of all things good for Robeson County, to prepare the written documentation for submission to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. Senator Britt and many friends surprised Richard at his home with this award on the evening of August 12, 2021.

On August 19, the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce recognized the awarding of this honor at their monthly Board meeting. In quotes below, is an excerpt of the presentation written and spoken by Mickey Gregory. Mickey’s speech is included so that our County’s citizens can share this good news and take pride in knowing we have such an outstanding citizen such as Richard Monroe.

“It is my honor to formally present a distinguished award to a person who has served and volunteered for years in different capacities on the Chamber Board as well as on just about every board and organization in our County. Senator Danny Britt, along with many friends, surprised him with the award over a week ago. Today, we again honor him in the presence of friends and business associates. Before asking Richard Monroe to come forward, I would like to share some history on this AMAZING man who is such an asset to Lumberton, Robeson County and the Great State of North Carolina. His accomplishments and awards are numerous and focused on the advancement of others to improve our quality of life and to provide access to cultural experiences for all of us.

For 28 years, Richard taught junior high and high school social studies and English, mostly at Lumberton High School. Following his teaching career, Richard served for twelve years as Personnel Specialist for the Public Schools of Robeson County. For 27 years, he served on the adjunct faculty of Robeson Community College. When the Robeson County schools merged in 1989, he was a founder and first President of the Robeson Association of Educators serving 3 terms in that office. He was elected as District President of the North Carolina Association of Educators, serving on several committees, as well as a delegate to both state and national conventions.

Before retiring and continuing to this day, Richard has served his church and his community. His service includes Past-President and currently Vice-President and docent of the Robeson County History Museum; Board of Directors of Robeson County Arts Council, Board of Directors of Communities in Schools, President of Rediscover Downtown Lumberton, Chair and currently Co-Chair of the Lumberton Area Chamber Image Committee and Finance Director of the newly formed Robeson Art Guild located in our Downtown.

During his career, he has received many awards. Let me just name a few – Excellence in Cultural Education Award; NC Friend of the Arts Award; Teacher of the Year EIGHT times and first runner-up for NC Teacher of the Year; Fulbright Hayes Fellowship, two-time recipient of the Chamber’s Community Volunteer Award, Better Carolina Award sponsored by Mountainair Farms and Southeastern Health Life Time Commitment Award.

Yes, we have in our midst a man of outstanding character, superb leadership, unending volunteerism, passionate community service and steadfast involvement in all things good for OUR community. Two of his most rewarding accomplishments for all of us and for our Downtown Lumberton revitalization stand out in my mind. One was his determination to have the land and building where OUR Robeson County history is stored deeded to the Robeson County History Museum. Thanks to Richard, in 2015, Helen and Cliff Sharpe gifted the land and building to the Museum. Richard also wanted a home in downtown for the Robeson Art Guild. Through Richard’s unending persistence and the County’s generosity, a building at 109 West Ninth Street in Downtown has been deeded to the Guild to advance the Arts in Robeson County.

It is no wonder that this new Art Guild wanted to spearhead the movement to award the Order of the Long Leaf Pine to Richard Monroe since a goal of the Guild is to promote all the good and positive in our County through the Arts and partnerships. There is no greater cheerleader for our community than this man who has dedicated his entire life to educating its citizens in the public schools and who continues to provide a cultural and historical context for our citizens. His speaking ability is admired by all who know him and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life leaves a lasting impression.

He listens, he cares deeply and he makes you feel good just to be in his presence. The relationships Richard has built and continues to build are a true reflection of his great leadership and these relationships have made and continue to make a positive impact. Richard Monroe makes our community a better place and inspires all of us to shine a little brighter and give a little more. The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is an honor granted by the State of North Carolina to individuals who have shown extraordinary service to the state. It is the highest award for state service granted by the Office of the Governor. I can think of no one who deserves this more than Richard Monroe.”