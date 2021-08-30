Robeson remembers Sharpe

LUMBERTON — A founder of the Robeson County Museum and former owner of The Robesonian has died, but her memory and impact to the county will continue to live on for generations to come.
Helen Seawell Sharpe, 94, died Sunday. She was the wife of the late John Allen “Jack” Sharpe, Jr., a longtime editor and publisher of The Robesonian. Helen was born Jan. 11, 1927, and was the older of two daughters of Merton and Eva Allen Seawell. She grew up on Second Street in St. Pauls.
Sharpe contributed much to The Robesonian including Robeson Remembers articles, which brought together collaborations and contributions of local historians, writers, citizens and volunteers. The articles ran for 15 years.
Even more than that, she was a driven person who loved to travel and share her stories.
Bob Horne, a former editor of the newspaper, remembers working with Sharpe to edit the Robeson Remembers stories for about seven years.
“Helen was a sweet lady who was very much in tune with the social graces,” Horne said.
She knew “almost everyone in town,” he said with a laugh.
“I enjoyed working with her,” he added.
Sharpe was an avid journalist who loved The Robesonian and working at the paper which was once owned by the Sharpe family. The Sharpe family owned The Robesonian and a number of other area newspapers for 75 years prior to their sale in 1982.
In addition to her “Ramblings” columns in The Robesonian, she had many other accomplishments for which she was recognized will be remembered. Sharpe was the valedictorian of her high school class, a member of Phi Beta Kappa, an award-winning writer, state Woman of the Year nominee, member of the Governor’s Commission on the Status of Women, community college teacher, world traveler, master’s degree holder and a driving force in preserving and restoring the Carolina Theater as a civic center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Joyce Scardiglia, and her beloved husband of 59 years, Jack Sharpe.
Helen is survived by her three sons, John Allen Sharpe III and wife Ann of Hillsborough; Rear Admiral (Ret.) Cliff Sharpe and wife Brenda of Southern Pines; and Hal Sharpe and wife Olga of Quebec City; eight grandchildren, John Allen Sharpe IV and wife Tammy of Tallahassee, Florida; Meredith Eagan of Raeford, Anastasia Cooper and husband David of Durham; Erin Lekavich and husband, Greg, of Gastonia; Cliff Sharpe, Jr. of Southern Pines; Kelsey Gonzalez and husband Kario of Whispering Pines; Pasha and Sophia Sharpe of Quebec City; seven great grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A small graveside service will take place on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Meadowbrook Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at Chestnut Street United Methodist Church on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Robeson County History Museum at P.O. Box 2503, Lumberton, N.C. 28359 or Chestnut Street United Methodist Church, 200 East Eighth Street, Lumberton, N.C. 28358.