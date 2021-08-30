State Agencies team up for Labor Day weekend campaign that targets drunk driving

“On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign kicks off this weekend

RALEIGH – Local and state law enforcement agencies will work to make Labor Day weekend safer by putting safety check points in place and removing drunk drivers from the roadways and waterways.

The Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit, or BAT mobile, will work alongside of some local law enforcement agencies to conduct check points in Robeson County this weekend, said Shane Todd, Forensic Test for Alcohol coordinator, who operates the unit. The mobile will make stops in St. Pauls on Monday and Tuesday, said St. Pauls Chief of Police Steve Dollinger.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. State Highway Patrol and Mothers Against Drunk Driving North Carolina will continue their combined “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign with events and check points throughout the state on Labor Day Weekend.

The multi-agency safety initiative works to reduce alcohol-related incidents on the state’s roadways and waterways, both of which see increased traffic during holidays.

In 2020, N.C. Wildlife Resource Officers arrested 12 people for Boating While Impaired during the holiday weekend, which is 16 fewer than the year before, according to Lt. Forrest Orr of the Wildlife Commission. There were 98 boating arrests made and 122 boating warnings issued during the holiday weekend in 2020, but not all were related to BWIs.

Officers will be patrolling the waterways by boat to check for safety equipment like fire extinguishers or personal flotation devices, boat registrations and “impairment of vessel operators,” he said. If boaters choose to consume alcohol, a designated driver is to be appointed.

“If your Labor Day weekend plans include drinking alcohol, it’s imperative to designate a sober driver whether you’re in a vehicle or on a boat,” Orr said. “A sober operator greatly improves your chances of a safe and incident-free experience on both the road and in the water.”

While wildlife law enforcement officers will be patrolling public waterways, the NCSHP will be out in force on the roadways.

“Our continued partnership with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is essential to ensuring this Labor Day weekend is a celebration for all and not one that ends in tragedy,” said Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol.

“Whether it is a Trooper on the roadways or a Wildlife Officer on the water, our combined lifesaving efforts through education and enforcement make a difference every day and this dedicated work is undoubtedly saving lives,” Johnson added.

The Highway Patrol also participates in statewide “Booze It & Lose It” campaigns to crack down on drunk driving and promote safer driving habits.

“In 2020, the Labor Day ‘Booze It & Lose It’ campaign resulted in 1,359 DWI arrests,” said Julia Casadonte, N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program communications manager.

The NCGHSP kicked off its Booze It & Lose It campaign at Winston-Salem State University on Aug. 26 to encourage college students not to drink and drive.

In North Carolina, a driver or boat operator who has a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or higher and shows substantial impairment from alcohol and/or drugs, can be arrested, according to the NCWRC.

“Motorists caught driving while impaired could face jail time, lose their driving privileges and pay an average of $10,000 in fines, towing fees and other expenses associated with a DWI. That’s not a small price, and it doesn’t even count the heftier price: the potential cost of a lost life,” the North Carolina Department of Transportation states on its website.

For more information on boating safety and regulations, visit ncwildlife.org/boating or call 919-707-0031.