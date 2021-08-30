Lumbee ministers unite, promote COVID-19 vaccine in PSA

PEMBROKE — Several American Indian ministers have joined forces to spread the message that “This Shot is Your Shield” in a public service announcement released Sunday morning, before most churches were in session.

In the 6-minute video which can be viewed on the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina’s YouTube channel, Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. alongside 17 ministers declared that they received their COVID-19 vaccination and urged other American Indians to do so as well. The video was filmed outside the original Burnt Swamp Association Church, which was founded in 1877.

“We felt like it was appropriate to have it in front of the church because as you’ve heard me say before, some of the old ways of the Lumbee people need to still be consistent in today’s world,” Godwin explained in the PSA.

Some of these “old ways” are doing right by the Lumbee people and keeping them safe and healthy, Godwin said.

American Indians continue to lead Robeson County in positive COVID-19 cases while falling behind in the number of those vaccinated compared to other races, according to the Robeson County Health Department. To combat the discouraging numbers, the Lumbee Tribe has launched the “This Shot is Your Shield” campaign using Lumbee ambassadors and leaders to encourage its people to get vaccinated.

The idea to have pastors lead in the charge was conceived by Godwin and Steve Strickland, director of Missions for the Burt Swamp Baptist Association. The Association is comprised of 71 churches predominantly made up of American Indian members.

“We were talking about our concerns for our community, in particularly the Native American community, and the low rate of our Native Americans being vaccinated,” Strickland said.

Faith-based leaders have much of the influence in American Indian communities throughout Robeson County, Strickland said. This is why he reached out across denominations for participation in the PSA.

“With their influence based on who they are and serving people in the capacity of clergy, pastors, faith-based leaders, I was hoping it would be an encouragement to those who might would see that video or see that statement, knowing that these men of God were willing to to take the vaccine,” Strickland said.

When Strickland made the call he was confident that faith-based leaders like the Rev. Lindbergh Chavis would answer.

“I find it necessary for me to try to encourage people to get the shot,” Chavis said. “I’d do it again.”

When President John F. Kennedy made the call for troops to head to Europe during the Berlin Crisis with orders “indefinite,” Chavis, now the pastor of Bakers Chapel Baptist Church in Maxton, said he did not hesitate. That was same mindset the U.S. Army veteran had when he learned the vaccine could save lives.

“I didn’t ask any questions. Folks were dying and they said this shot would help,” Chavis said. “We eat a hot dog and don’t know what’s in it. We eat a hamburger and don’t know what’s in it.”

In the PSA, Chavis disclosed that he was one of the first 100 residents in Robeson County to receive the shot.

Deep Branch Baptist Church Pastor Mike Cummings received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the end of January and his second in the middle of February.

“God is my shield and my protector but he’s using this shot to help me stay COVID free,” Cummings said in the video.

Rev. Henry Hammonds, pastor of New Philadelphus United Methodist Church, said he received the vaccine and is “looking oh so forward” to getting the supplemental booster shot.

“If you’re on the fence, please in Christ’s name consider getting the shot,” Hunt said in the video.

The PSA was shared more than 140 times on Facebook, and was viewed more than 3,000 times on YouTube during it’s first 24 hours of being published.

