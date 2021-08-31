Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Sunday and Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Phil Hull, Parnell Road, Lumberton; Jacobi Revels, N.C. 710 South, Maxton; Johnny McEachern, Rennert Road, Shannon; and Tyler Strickland, Rennert Road, Shannon.
The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Brent Sealey, Bethesda Church Road, Orrum; Denise Williamson, N.C. 41 South, Fairmont; and Debra Locklear, Missouri Road, Maxton.
The following break-ins were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Mitchell Chavis, Lulu Road, Red Springs; Quatris Butler, Straightway Drive, Fairmont; Emilee Jacobs, Boone Road, Lumberton; Southeast Woodland Services, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; Mary Hunt, U.S. 301 South, Fairmont; Desquan Fisher, Jessica Court, Lumber Bridge; Cardell Bullard, Sherman Road, Maxton; Matthew Maddox, McLeod Drive, Maxton; Roderick Tatum, Mt. Moriah Church Road, Lumberton; Ronald Hardin, Pearsall Road, Red Springs; Judy Buxton, Huggins Road, Lumberton; B & B Assistant Living, Preston Road, Maxton; and Sandra McCallum, Boone Road, Lumberton.
The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
James McKinnon, Shaw Road, St. Pauls; Bachin McCoy, Hawk Drive, Shannon; Kegan Hunt, U.S. 301 South, Rowland; Joshua Barton, N.C. 710 South, Maxton; Joshua Godwin, Norment Road, Lumberton; Ashley Britt, Ocean Road, Lumber Bridge; Arturo Almguer, McBridge Road, Red Springs; and Restricted Victim, Willoughby Road, Lumberton.
Brandon Cummings reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone pointed a gun at him while he was on Apple Road in Maxton.
Dale Hunt reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured after an assault on Centerville Church Road in Fairmont.
Darrin Jones, of Crandlemier Road in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that a break-in occurred at his residence. The burglar stole a 32 inch Emerson TV valued at $250.
Cynthia Baldwin, of Elizabethtown Road in Bladenboro, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that she was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred in the area of McKellar and Allen streets.