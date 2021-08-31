St. Pauls police continue search for shooting suspect

ST. PAULS — The search continues for a 26-year-old St. Pauls man wanted in a July 25 shooting at a local convenience store.

Daquan McNair, of East Armfield Street in St. Pauls, is wanted for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, according to the St. Pauls Police Department. McNair is believed to be involved in a shooting at Happy Mart #3 on West Broad Street in St. Pauls.

Also facing the same charges in the shooting was Waltay Jackson, who surrendered at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $35,000 bond, according to the police department.

“The men missed shooting the driver of the car by inches,” according to SPPD.

The driver was not injured in the shooting. Both men previously were charged with discharging a firearm in city limits in connection to the shooting.

McNair should be considered armed and dangerous and may be staying in the Lumberton area.

Anyone with information about McNair’s whereabouts is asked to call St. Pauls police Lt. Michael Seago 910-865-5155.