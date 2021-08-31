LRCOG extends response period for broadband study

PEMBROKE — The Lumber River Council of Governments and its member governments has bought some time for residents to respond to a study aimed at improving broadband availability within the five-county region.
LRCOG has been working with Educational, Community, and Corporate (ECC) Technologies to assess existing infrastructure and opportunities for broadband expansion within the region. This study has now reached the point of seeking public input through a Broadband Availability and Adoption Toolset (BATT).
“This survey is a comprehensive study of internet usage and availability across our region,” a release from LRCOG reads in part. “We know that many areas in the region do not have adequate access to high-speed internet; however, there is no reliable information on the location or speed of available broadband service.”
The public’s input tool into the study was scheduled to end on Tuesday; however, due to a lack of responses, the LRCOG has arranged for a one-time extension of the response window to Sept. 17.
“Having a substantial response rate from each county is critical in developing statistically significant data that may be used by local governments to help attract internet service providers to the region and to assist in the preparation of grant applications for the expansion of broadband,” said David Richardson, executive director of the LRCOG.
The goal is to have a response rate of 5% of households within each county. Currently, the survey has only received 84% of needed responses from Robeson County, 53% of the needed responses from Bladen County, 48% of needed responses from Hoke County, 36% of needed responses from Richmond County, and 19% of needed responses from Scotland County.
The responses to the BATT will help regional leaders identify and address current gaps in availability, speed/performance, reliability and affordability, according to LRCOG. The survey will also help policymakers and county leaders better understand where gaps exist and therefore provide them with opportunities to consider additional funding mechanisms.
Individuals with and without broadband (internet) service within Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson and Scotland counties are encouraged to visit www.lrcogbroadband.com to complete the survey online or call 910-618-5533 to complete the survey by phone or to receive a paper copy.
The study is being funded by a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.