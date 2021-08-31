No injuries reported in Lumberton mobile home park shooting

Several houses struck by gunfire

    LUMBERTON — No one was injured after homes were struck by gunfire Tuesday morning in Turner Mobile Home Park.

    Lumberton police responded about 10:35 a.m. to a shots fired call at the mobile home park, located at 300 Pearl St., according to the Lumberton Police Department.

    Officers discovered that no one had been shot but “several homes” had been struck in the shooting.

    Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Lumberton Police Department Investigative Division at 910-671-3845.

