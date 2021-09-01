Rowland man jailed after library, hardware store break-ins

ROWLAND — A 25-year-old Rowland man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly breaking into a hardware store and library.

Darius Tyre Borders, of 1309 Purvis Road, was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, one count of misdemeanor larceny and two counts of injury to property, according to Rowland Chief of Police Hubert Graham. Borders was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

Borders was arrested about 7 a.m. Tuesday after he allegedly broke into South Robeson Small Engine and Hardware and Rowland Public Library on Main Street.