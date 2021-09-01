Crime report

September 1, 2021 Robesonian News 0

Rikkie Lambert reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured after an assault on Beam Road in Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Essie Hammonds, Henry Berry Road, Rowland; Martin Locklear, Union School Road, Rowland; Thalia Villasana, Old Lowery Road, Red Springs; Briana Moore, Prospect Road, Pembroke; and Kenneth McCoy, Buie Philadelphus Road, Red Springs.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Sandhills Motorsports LLC, South Fayetteville Street, Lumber Bridge; William Brayboy, Bravo Drive, Maxton; Joy Lowery, Dakota Road, Maxton; Gloria Britt, Ollins Way Drive, Pembroke; and Willie Eell, Interstate 95 southbound lane at the 29 mile marker, St. Pauls.