Fairmont leaders, residents share visions of the town’s future at Tuesday meeting

FAIRMONT — Commissioners, community members and town employees met Tuesday in a special board meeting to discuss the town’s future.

The meeting was one of several to come in drafting a strategic plan for the town’s future, said Town Manager Hank Raper.

The town manager expects more meetings to take place each month in a span of one year and a half to draft the plan. He is unsure of the timeline covered in the strategic plan, but said more details should develop over time.

The town manager said the town had not drafted a strategic plan in the past, and called the meeting the “first opportunity to kickstart future planning for Fairmont.”

“I really don’t think it could’ve gone much better than it did,” he said.

The plan is part of a $70,000 investment to improve the town. Fairmont will pay the Lumber River Council of Governments $30,000 to help develop a strategic plan to update town codes and planning. It will also pay LRCOG $15,000 to update zoning matters. The LRCOG will be paid another $25,000 to help the town develop a comprehensive plan to discuss future land use.

Pauline Campbell, vice chair of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, attended the meeting along with Melvin Ellison, Clarence McNeill, community members and town employees, Raper said.

David Richardson, executive director of the Lumber River Council of Governments, also gave a presentation at the meeting.

The strategic plan will “provide clarity about priorities, assist with resource allocation with those priorities, (and) help to manage performance for programs and services as they are carried out,” Richardson shared in a presentation.

It will also help the town evaluate its actions, and help it “align” its resources with its values, he said.

Town leaders can use the plan for “performance evaluation, budgeting/resource allocation, communication, (and) employee and citizen engagement,” according to Richardson.

“Ultimately, the final product should be extremely beneficial to Fairmont in helping it to prioritize steps that can assist the Town in moving forward and in allocation of its limited resources,” Richardson said.

During the meeting, everyone in the room was asked what they were most proud of in Fairmont and what their dream of the town’s future looked like, Raper said.

“There was emphasis on improving the beautification of the community,” the town manager said.

Other topics covered included adding programs for the youth and the town being open to becoming a retirement community, he said.

“I tried to emphasize that I would like Fairmont to have long-term sustainability,” Raper said.

That includes developing plans to keep up with fleet and equipment needs and to continue employing quality staff members and offering them living wages, he said.

He hopes to develop a mission, vision and set of core values for the town as part of the plan, Raper said.

“I’m excited about it,” said Mayor Charles Townsend.

“I’m excited to see, you know, what else it will take to make it really happen,” he added.

The mayor and town manager also invite Fairmont residents to come to meetings in the future as they are announced to share their ideas and input to improve the town.

“I want to invite all of the community members to come out and take a part in this because we are doing this for them,” Mayor Townsend said.

The next strategic plan meeting has not been scheduled.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]