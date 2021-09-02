Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Chastidy Brooks, Old Baker Road, Maxton; and Lawanna Locklear, Shaw Road, St. Pauls.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Austin Oxendine, N.C. 710 South, Maxton; Sylvia Hardin, Hidden Valley Lane, Rowland; and Starling Jones, Eddie Road, Pembroke.