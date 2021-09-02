Fairmont BB&T to close, consolidate with Lumberton branch

The BB&T bank in Fairmont will close in February to consolidate with a Lumberton branch, according to a corporate official. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian Related Articles

FAIRMONT — The BB&T bank branch here will close and consolidate with the Lumberton branch in February, according to a corporate official.

The bank at 104 W. Thompson St. in Fairmont will consolidate Feb. 18 with the Lumberton location at 500 N. Pine St., according to Amber Odom, of Truist Corporate Communications.

BB&T and SunTrust banks merged to become Truist Financial Corporation in 2019.

“It’s important to note there are no job losses associated with this consolidation. All teammates from the Fairmont Branch are being offered roles in other locations. Our client relationships will be automatically transferred to our Lumberton branch, where they’ll receive the same attention and client service they’re accustomed to,” Odom said.

More clients are choosing to bank digitally, according to Odom.

“Like many industries, we’re seeing our client preferences and behaviors change as more and more clients choose to bank with us digitally. This trend has accelerated even more due to COVID-19. Clients who were active on mobile apps grew 11%, and mobile check deposits grew 26% for SunTrust and BB&T. This has caused a gradual effect on client traffic patterns and branch usage,” she said.

The bank has seen “virtually no client attrition,” meaning loss of clients, in the consolidation process, she said.

The town is sad to see the bank go, Fairmont Town Manager Hank Raper said.

“BB&T has been a valuable asset to the Town of Fairmont and we hate to see them leave,” Raper said. “But we thank them for their active participation throughout the years in Fairmont.”

The Fairmont location was built by Southern National Bank in 1984, according to Jenny Larson, Fairmont’s town clerk and Finance director. The bank merged with BB&T in 1994.

“Our branches will always be an important bridge for us to build relationships, meet our clients’ needs, and contribute to our communities,” Odom said.

“When it comes to consolidating branches, we’re very thoughtful about these decisions and consider a number of factors, primarily our clients’ preferences and patterns. With so many heritage BB&T and SunTrust branches in close proximity to one another, there are natural opportunities to reduce redundant branches with very little impact to our clients,” Odom added.