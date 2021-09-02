Lumberton FFA receives $3,000 grant for sensory garden

Related Articles
LUMBERTON — A $3,000 Yearlong Living to Serve Grant has been awarded to the Lumberton chapter of Future Farmers of America.
The nationwide program provides grant money to local FFA chapters to support yearlong service-learning projects that address needs related to community safety; environmental responsibility; hunger, health and nutrition; and community engagement.
The Lumberton chapter applied for the grant June 15 and received funding on Monday, according to Jada Jackson, an FFA adviser at Lumberton High School.
Lumberton FFA plans to address inclusivity and equity for all students by providing an outdoor learning laboratory environment through the development and installation of a sensory garden.
The FFA members in the agricultural classes at Lumberton High School will work with the Exceptional Children department’s student population to facilitate use of the garden.
The horticulture class will begin the project in the fall and collaborate with the agriculture mechanics and agriscience applications classes throughout the semester to prepare, construct, and install the garden and its sensory features. The spring horticulture classes will install seasonal plants, continue maintenance of the garden and teach the Exceptional students those skills.
The goal of the project is to provide the students of the EC department with a safe, outdoor learning environment in which to explore and develop sensory motor skills through interaction with plants and garden features that will appeal to all five senses.
Students are looking forward to completing the project, according to Jackson.
The nationwide grants program provided more than $284,000 to FFA chapters in 36 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The 2021-2022 Yearlong Living to Serve grants are sponsored by Tractor Supply Company, Cargill, CoBank, Domino’s and Elanco. For more information and a complete listing of sponsors, visit FFA.org/livingtoserve.
Future Farmers of America is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members in 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.