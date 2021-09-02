Educators urge lawmakers to take budgetary action to support teachers, bus drivers, other school workers

Robeson Association of Educators President Dee Grissett, middle, speaks Thursday during a press conference at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School where she urged lawmakers to pass a budget that increases in minimum wage for teachers and bus drivers to help reverse shortages felt in the county and statewide. Grissett Walker Ellison Related Articles

LUMBERTON — Educators called on state lawmakers to make budgetary changes to end teacher shortages and pay school employees more during a press conference outside W.H. Knuckles Elementary School on Thursday.

“Every student deserves a well-qualified teacher in all of their classes regardless of where they live or their family’s income. But, the U.S. Department of Education released data earlier this summer warning of a teacher shortage in North Carolina,” said Dee Grissett, president of Robeson County Association of Educators.

In August, students returned to the classroom to receive instruction in a school district that had about 90 teacher vacancies filled by substitute teachers, according to Public Schools of Robeson County officials.

“We have a shortage of qualified teachers because our state lawmakers have underfunded public education and undermined educators to the point where this state can not recruit and retain enough qualified teachers needed for all of our students,” Grissett said.

Some math teachers in Robeson County are teaching via video call to students in schools across the county to help address the shortage caused by 17 mathematics-teacher vacancies in the district.

“This is not a COVID blip, this is not a pandemic phenomenon,” Grissett said of the shortage.

The shortages are caused by budgetary decisions made by lawmakers, she said.

“We are not paying people enough to want these jobs. We are not funding these jobs, which are critical for our children,” Grissett said. “ … Our lawmakers should start to fix these shortages now.”

Grissett said lawmakers are sitting on a $6.5 billion surplus and have the means to recruit teachers and pay them more. Speakers at the event called for a minimum wage of $15 an hour for educators and bus drivers to match the wages of other state workers and to be better able to recruit more employees.

The school year also started out with about 38 bus driver vacancies. Other staff members, like instructional assistants, who have a Commercial Driver’s License are filling in.

Bus drivers are paid $12.75 an hour, said Tonia Walker, an instructional assistant at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School and a bus driver.

Because of the bus driver shortage in the school district, bus drivers must take two trips. Walker drives two buses and said she doesn’t get paid more to do so.

The result of the shortage also means students arrive late to school, she said.

“The solution is paying bus drivers a living wage,” Walker said.

Natasha Ellison, an Exceptional Children’s teacher at Lumberton Junior High School, called for action from state legislators.

“N.C. teachers are undervalued, undermined and underpaid,” Ellison said.

The North Carolina Association of Educators wants a 2021 budget that raises working wages for school custodians, teaching assistants and others, supports the addition of more instructional support vocations and funds improvements to school facilities through a statewide school bond, according to the NCAE.

“This is a statewide problem that demands a statewide solution. We call on our state lawmakers to respond by passing a budget that does not shortchange our students,” Grissett said.

