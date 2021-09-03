St. Pauls Police Cadet program meeting set for Wednesday

    ST. PAULS — The first meeting of the St. Pauls Police Cadet program is to take place on Wednesday.

    The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the courtroom in Town Hall, located at 210 W. Blue St.

    The cadet program is be open to boys and girls between the ages of 10 and 17. It includes education and training regarding the profession of police officer.