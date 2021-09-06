Deputies arrest suspect in Friday shooting death of Lumberton man

LUMBERTON — The search for a man wanted in the shooting death on Friday of a Lumberton man ended Sunday with an arrest, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rowland resident Demarreon McDaniel, 28, was arrested about 7 p.m., and charged with first-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle in relation to the death of 64-year-old Tracy Worriax, according to the RCSO. McDaniel is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

About 8:16 p.m. Friday deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a subject shot at 35 Troy Drive in Lumberton. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel found Worriax dead inside the home.

On Sunday, an off-duty Rowland police officer familiar with McDaniel saw the suspect walking along N.C. 710 outside Rowland, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The officer contacted the 911 communications center and Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and a sheriff’s K-9 were dispatched. McDaniel was found inside a home in the 5000 block of N.C. 710 a short time later and taken into custody without incident.

“We would like to thank everyone that assisted with this investigation. This is an example of local law enforcement, law enforcement from South Carolina and citizens working together to bring a suspect to justice,” Wilkins said.

Investigators ask that anyone with information related to the investigation to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170, or email [email protected]