Board of directors votes to cancel Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair, again

September 8, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Jessica Horne Staff writer
The Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair board of directors voted Tuesday to cancel this year’s fair. The fair was scheduled to take place Oct. 1-9. File photo

The Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair board of directors voted Tuesday to cancel this year’s fair. The fair was scheduled to take place Oct. 1-9.

File photo

Related Articles

    LUMBERTON — The 2021 Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair has been canceled because of health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The fair’s board of directors met Tuesday evening and voted to cancel the annual event that was entering its 75th year. This is the second year in a row the fair, which was to take place Oct. 1-9, has been canceled because of the pandemic.

    The fair, which is staged at the Robeson County Fairgrounds at 3750 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton, normally attracts 70,000 to 90,000 people each year, said Allen Faircloth, fair president.

    “We just do not feel comfortable hosting our event for that many people,” Faircloth said.

    Fair leadership has applied for a grant to help cover maintenance expenses and pay bills, he said.

    “It’s not about the money,” Faircloth said.

    The nonprofit organization generates about $30,000 each year in vendor space rental fees alone, he said. Money generated is put back into the fair.

    Once more, that and other income generated by the fair will not be realized.

    “We feel like we’ll be OK,” Faircloth said.

    Robeson County Fair issued a statement Tuesday on Facebook announcing the cancellation.

    “Well folks it breaks our hearts to have to say this, but after much work, thought, and discussion the members of the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair have voted to cancel the 2021 fair. At the core of this decision is the health of our community that is struggling with COVID,” the statement reads in part.

    “With the increasing number of COVID cases and deaths in our county, as well as the small number of folks who have been fully vaccinated, we worry about the health of our patrons, vendors, carnival employees, entertainers, and yes, our board members. At this time, even with all our safety planning, we just don’t see how our community members’ lives would not be at risk, so the only thing we can do is cancel the fair this year,” the statement continues.

    About 37% of county residents have received the first dose of the vaccine, according to the Robeson County Health Department. There were 38,754 fully vaccinated people in the county, about 30% of the population, as of Aug. 30.

    The vaccination rate and the use of a mobile morgue at UNC Health Southeastern also weighed on the decision, Faircloth said.

    The decision was made in the best interest of the public, said Tom Taylor, a member of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners and the fair board of directors.

    “You put that many people together somebody’s gonna end up with the virus,” Taylor said.

    Tuesday’s meeting initially was intended for the purpose of putting “the final touches” in place to open the gates at the Robeson County Fairgrounds on Oct. 1, according to the Facebook post.

    “Instead we had to make a hard decision that none of our board members wanted to make, but we feel it is the right decision for our fair, our patrons, our partners, and the future of this county. We appreciate your understanding and support during this difficult time. Please know we are looking forward to 2022, and pray for your health and safety. Stay safe,” the post reads in part.

    Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

    Related Articles