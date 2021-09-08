Fairmont cancels Farmers Festival because of rising number of COVID-19 cases

Mayor cites rising COVID-19 cases as reason for cancellation

Staff report

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Farmers Festival has been canceled because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Robeson County.

The cancellation of the festival, which was to take place Oct. 16, was announced Wednesday on the town’s Facebook page.

“Mayor (Charles) Townsend has made the decision to cancel the Fairmont Farmers Festival based on the continued rise of cases in our county. Hopefully things will be better next year,” the statement on the town’s Facebook reads.

The 2020 festival also was canceled because of health risks associated with COVID-19.

Townsend said he and other town officials talked about the cancellation Wednesday after hearing that the Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair had been canceled.

“We just wanted to make a decision that will be safe and healthy for the community,” Townsend said.

“We just ask all the citizens to take every precaution they can to keep themselves healthy,” the mayor added.

Fairmont commissioners agreed during their Aug. 17 meeting to close Main Street for the event. However, Townsend told commissioners and others in attendance that day that safety ultimately comes first.

“Whether we go ahead with it, whether we have it, I’m gonna consider the safety of the community,” Townsend said during the meeting.