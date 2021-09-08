Firearm possession results in Purnell Swett High student being suspended for 1 year

LUMBERTON — A 19-year-old Purnell Swett High student has been suspended for a year after school leadership found a gun in his vehicle Wednesday.
The 12th-grade student will be suspended for 365 days, according to Glen Burnette, chief Communications Officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County. He was charged with having a weapon on campus after Principal Clyde Leviner found a handgun in his vehicle.
“The Administration of Purnell Swett High School was made aware of a community situation that involved the student. The student was questioned and searched and later admitted to having a handgun in his vehicle,” Burnette said.
The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]