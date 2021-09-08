Firearm possession results in Purnell Swett High student being suspended for 1 year

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police are asking the public’s help in finding a 29-year-old man believed to be involved in an assault at a local hotel that sent another man to the hospital.

Mickey Wayne Hunt is wanted on the charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill in connection to an Aug. 31 altercation at America’s Best Value Inn, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Lumberton police officers responded about 10:05 p.m. Aug. 31 to a disturbance at the hotel located at 3070 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton. Officers tried to contact the person who called 911 and noticed blood “on the walkway and an area where a fight appeared to have taken place,” according to the police department.

Witnesses told police that two people, later identified as Kelly Grayson Hunt and Mickey Wayne Hunt, got into an altercation. Kelly Hunt was cut on the neck during the altercation.

Kelly Hunt drove himself to an undisclosed medical facility for treatment, and was later transferred to another medical facility for treatment of “potentially life-threatening injuries,” according to police. He was recovering Tuesday from his injuries.

After the altercation took place, Hunt fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Hunt is described as a American Indian male who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has hazel eyes and black hair. The two men are not related.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mickey Wayne Hunt is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.