Robeson County targets two dogs declared dangerous for death

LUMBERTON — Thursday will mark the second time this week that a dog has been put down, both animals euthanized as a result of two separate dog attacks that occurred in Robeson County this summer.
A dog named Roscoe will be euthanized Thursday, in connection to an Aug. 2 attack in Fairmont that sent a 2-year-old boy to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Gary Locklear, a Robeson County attorney.
The pit bull was declared dangerous after the attack. After the owner appealed the Animal Control’s determination the case went before the Robeson County Dangerous Dog Appellate Board on Aug. 17. The Board upheld the ruling because of the severity of the child’s injuries, Locklear said.
The 16-year-old girl who owned the dog was represented by her father and his fiancée, according to Robeson County Attorney Rob Davis. They had 10 days to appeal the decision to Robeson County Superior Court, but did not.
Locklear ordered Tuesday that the dog be humanely euthanized.
The attack happened on Pelican Drive in Fairmont, where the dog bit a child in a residence’s backyard, according to Locklear.
The dog attacked the child near a “swimming pool at home,” said Bill Smith, Robeson County Health Department director.
“Victim was outside with mother. Victim ran off the porch and the dog then came from under the porch,” Locklear told The Robesonian, reading from a narrative written by a Robeson County Animal Control officer.
The child, who was bitten in the face and neck area, was airlifted to a hospital in Chapel Hill with life-threatening injuries, but has since returned home, Locklear said.
The dog that attacked James Walters on June 29 while he was conducting a house inspection on Rudys Drive in Lumberton was put down Tuesday morning, according to Smith.
The euthanasia procedure was performed after its owner, Juventino Luna, did not meet the requirements set forth by the county’s dangerous dog ordinance to securely house the dog in a pen, Locklear said.
“That dog won’t be a problem anymore,” Walters told The Robesonian on Wednesday.
Walters said he was relieved to know that elderly people and young children would no longer be at risk of an attack from the dog, known as Tunechi.
Walters has recovered from the injuries he suffered during the attack, but will undergo surgery in the future to repair scarring and damage.
Though Walters is relieved by the result mandated by the county’s ordinance, he said it took too long.
“The ordinance is crystal clear,” he said.
It took more than a month to put the animal down.
After the three weeks set forth by the ordinance for Luna to satisfy conditions like building a secure pen expired, the dog should have been euthanized, Walters said.
“It should’ve been done a long time ago,” he said.
The pit bull was brought to the home on June 29 while Walters was conducting an inspection and was allowed to run freely by its owner, according to Walters.
“This dog comes up and jumps right up in my face. … He was trying to get to my face or neck,” Walters told The Robesonian in August.
Walters held his clipboard up to protect his face. The attack left him in “excruciating pain” and left a 3- to 4-inch scar on his chest where the dog bit into him, Walters said. He spent six hours in a hospital emergency room the day of the attack and eventually underwent surgery.
Before the attack on Walters, another person had been bitten by the dog and had to get a series of vaccinations because the dog was not up to date on rabies shots, according to Walters. The dog was held in the county’s animal shelter then returned to Luna. Smith confirmed that information.
On July 7 Luna filed a notice of appeal of the Robeson County Animal Control’s determination the dog is a dangerous or potentially dangerous animal. The matter came before the Robeson County Dangerous Dog Appellate Board on July 20. The Board declared the dog potentially dangerous.
Luna was directed to build a secure pen in which the dog must be kept. Additionally, as stated by the county’s dog ordinance, Luna had to get a $100,000 liability insurance policy on the dog.
Luna did not wish to comment when contacted by The Robesonian.
