Robeson County man mines $200,000 lottery prize

September 9, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH – A Maxton resident became the latest winner of a Black Diamond 7s $200,000 top prize.

“I’m just thankful and blessed,” Aaron Locklear said.

Locklear bought his winning $5 ticket from David’s Mini Mart on N.C. 71 in Lumber Bridge.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $141,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs like Black Diamond 7s make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education.

A $15 million grant, using money raised by the lottery, will help Robeson County build the Robeson County Career and Technology Center that will support 1,200 students and provide space for training, meetings, classrooms and labs.

For details on other ways Robeson County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.