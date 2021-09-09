Crime report

September 9, 2021 Robesonian News

Gabrielee Locklear reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured during an assault on Philadelphus Road in Pembroke.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Hunter Kinlaw, East Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls; Monica Jackson, Soil Drive, Lumberton; Hunter Morin, Tolarsville Road, Lumberton; and Monty Houser, West McDuffie Crossing Road, St. Pauls.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Christopher Singletary, Atkinson Road, Orrum; Minuteman #23, N.C. 41 North, Lumberton; Lawrence Lowery, Saddletree Road, Lumberton; Brenda Hart, West Carthage Road, Lumberton; Pamela Derensis, Deep Branch Road, Pembroke; Haytie Vasquez, Interstate 95 southbound lane at mile marker 33, St. Pauls; and Suzanne Evans, Candlestick Lane, Fairmont.