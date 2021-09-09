Firefighters, RCC plan 9/11 remembrance events

LUMBERTON — Two events are planned this week in Lumberton to remember the more than 3,000 lives lost 20 years ago during the deadliest terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.

The attacks took place Sept. 11, 2001, in New York City, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and in Pennsylvania.

Members of the general public are invited to join Robeson Community College faculty, staff and students Friday in a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary and honoring the people killed on 9/11. The ceremony will will begin at 11 a.m. in front of the Sammy Cox Law Enforcement Center and also will be streamed live at facebook.com/rcclet.

The City of Lumberton Fire Department will hold its fifth annual Remembrance Walk on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. to remember the firefighters who lost their lives during 9/11 or who have since experienced health complications or have died of health complications related to that day.

The walk will begin and end at Lumberton Downtown Plaza. Registration is required on-site before the walk, which is expected to draw about 100 people.

“We’re walking 3.43 miles to recognize the 343 firefighters that perished in Sept. 11,” Interim Fire Chief Chris West said. “We’re paying tribute. It’s something that we started years ago and it seems to be on a little bit of a larger scale this year.”

The walk has progressed over the years, beginning with a small group of Lumberton firefighters who participated in the Remembrance Walk in Charleston, South Carolina. The department began holding its own walk, with a push from Firefighter Eddie Cox, and it has since grown to what it is today, Battalion Chief Jonathan Inman said.

The event is personal because it was 9/11 that made him decide to be a firefighter, Inman said.

“We want to send a message that 20 years ago we said ‘We wouldn’t forget’ and we’re not going to forget,” Inman said. “This is a way for us to prove that.”

Lumberton Fire Department firefighters will be leading the walk while dressed in turnout gear just as the firefighters wore on Sept. 11, 2001. Inman said there will be 75 lanyards for firefighters that participate representing the 75 departments that responded to the 9/11 attacks.

The event is geared toward firefighters but the public is encouraged to participate in the walk and show support.

Several stops will be set up during the walk for breaks, including the Biggs Park Mall and Cape Fear Farm Credit parking lots. Happenings On Elm and residents of the Elm Street community will assist by passing out water, and Top That Dessert Bar will hand out treats. BB&T, Lumbee Guaranty Bank and First Bank have donated water.

The event is sponsored by the Lumberton Firefighters Association.

