Two governing boards, Robeson Community College trustees, PSRC Board of Education will meet next week

September 10, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two governing boards, the Robeson Community College board of trustees and the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education meet next week.

The RCC board will meet 6 p.m. Monday.

The county School Board will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday. Members of the public can watch a live broadcast of the meeting on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=deQ26IK9exA.

Among items to be discussed are North Carolina Instructional Leadership Academy/Relay Partnership, NCSBA-Face Covering Policy, PSRC Beginning Teacher Support Program Plan, Section 5000 and Section 6000 policy updates, Exceptional Children contract services, monthly financial report, Certified/Classified personnel, and legal issues.

The meeting is closed to the public because of health risks associated with COVID-19. However, open session public comments can be submitted through https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdkQsGALUFowqe-1Ieq5GmKABZYv3w163dMa5owzQf8RoX3rQ/viewform. Comments should be submitted by noon Tuesday.

The Rowland Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet in-person at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will take place at Town Hall, located at 202 W. Main St.

On Thursday, the Lumbee Tribal Council will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in person in the Lumbee Tribal Housing Complex, located at 6984 NC-711 in Pembroke, and livestreamed on the tribe’s webpage at www.lumbeetribe.com. Click “Live Stream” to watch the meeting.