Fort Bragg Tech event scheduled next week

September 10, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RED SPRINGS — The TechNet Fort Bragg Symposium and Exposition is scheduled to take place at Emerging Technology Institute next week.

James Freeman, founder and president of ETI, described the event as Fort Bragg’s largest tech show of the year.

The event will take place Thursday and Friday at ETI, located at 16824 NC-211 in Red Springs. The Thursday event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday’s event from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition to the display of technology, students from Robeson County will interact with professionals from Google, AT&T and Octo Consulting in a Hack-a-thon, where they will work with drones and learn how to “solve a government problem,” Freeman said.

The event is another collaborative opportunity to bring together, military, student and technology and show “how our county can support defense and how our students are eager to work on government problems,” he said.

“The goal of this Symposium is to allow a forum to demonstrate new, innovative ideas and share best practices that promote valuable results to technology challenges faced by our military today, especially in the Fort Bragg area. The Symposium aims to build solutions and create future ‘road maps’ while providing a unique opportunity for differing opinions and positions to be expressed and debated,” according to technetfortbragg.com.

Among topics covered are “emerging applications of artificial intelligence and deep neural networks and cyber resiliency in the age of ransomware,” according to the website.

Live demonstrations also will be held and information shared from representatives of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association and agencies like the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

To register for the event or learn more, visit https://www.technetfortbragg.com/Home.