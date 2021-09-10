Lumbee Tribe prepares for emergencies by installing generators

September 10, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The process of installing eight emergency generators across Lumbee Tribe territory has begun.

The generators will be placed at each Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Clubs and community center building throughout Tribe communities, according to the tribal government. The generators will assist with outreach in emergency situations such as electricity outages caused by storms.

After hurricanes Matthew and Florence, Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. installed the first two emergency generators at the Pembroke Boys & Girls Club and the Lumbee Tribal Housing Complex in the fall of 2019. The generators will allow the tribal staff to continue to operate and distribute assistance to people in need.

Since Hurricane Matthew the Lumbee tribal government has learned to establish rescue, relief and recovery efforts, Godwin said.

“We are now in the stages of resiliency, all through the two hurricanes and now the pandemic,” Godwin said. “We learned we must have power to operate with our corporate partners LREMC (Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation) and Duke Energy to make sure that our staff could serve the needs of the people. This plan makes it possible for every tribal building to have a generator for future disaster relief situations.”

The new generators are being installed at Southern Spirit Boys & Girls Club, Two Streams Boys & Girls, Four Winds Boys & Girls, Hawkeye Boys & Girls, Scotland County Boys & Girls, First Nation Boys & Girls, the Soaring Eagle Community Center, and the Lumbee Lodge Community Center.

M-R Electric is the contractor installing the emergency generators. The units should be installed by mid- October.

This is part of the Lumbee Tribe Emergency Rescue Plan that was implemented during the recent hurricanes. The Lumbee Tribal Housing multiyear plan is to also install generators at any future buildings that may be established.