Vendor registration deadline for Pembroke Day is Thursday

September 10, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — Vendors have until Thursday to register for participation in the 31st annual Pembroke Day at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The registration fee is $25 and includes one table and two chairs. Student clubs and organizations are exempt. Organizers expect participation from more than 100 local businesses, nonprofits, health care agencies and student organizations.

Pembroke Day returns on Sept. 30 and will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Quad, between Old Main and the Mary Livermore Library. The registration form can be accessed at https://www.uncp.edu/resources/ucm/resources/pembroke-day.

For more information, call Paula Cummings at 910-522-5717 or email [email protected]