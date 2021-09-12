Pembroke shooting leaves child in critical condition

Mother treated, child hospitalized after vehicle shooting

Staff report

PEMBROKE — A 9-year-old girl remains in critical condition after the vehicle she was traveling through Pembroke in Saturday was shot into.

The girl and her 41-year-old mother both sustained gunshot wounds Saturday night after gunfire erupted and bullets penetrated their vehicle as they traveled on Moss Neck Road, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The mother, whose name was not released, was treated for injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

The child was transported to an undisclosed medical center and remained in critical condition, as of Sunday.

Deputies responded about 10:14 p.m. Saturday to the 80 block of Darrell Drive in Pembroke after a report that the two Robeson County residents had been shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Investigators are actively conducting interviews and have persons of interest,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-

3100.