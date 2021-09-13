Vaccine clinic Thursday at Borderbelt AIDS Resources Team office

September 13, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Mount Calvary Center for Leadership Development is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Thursday at the Borderbelt AIDS Resources Team office.

The clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the B.A.R.T. office located at 415 Country Club Drive in Lumberton. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available and free COVID tests will be administered.

There will be a $100 gift card giveaway for the first vaccine and a $10 gift card giveaway for COVID testing.

Event co-sponsors are Colors of Life, Community Organized Relief Effort and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. For more information, call B.A.R.T. at 910-739-6167.