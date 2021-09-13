Dollar General store in Pembroke opens

September 13, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — The newest Dollar General store in Pembroke is now open, the retail chain announced Monday.

The store is located at 1395 Melinda Road and will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. It is the third Dollar General store to serve the Pembroke area. The other two are located at 917 W. Third St. and 32 N.C. 710 S. The

Dollar General plans to hire six to 10 people, depending on the store’s needs, according to the company. Employees receive competitive wages, training and development programs, and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation. Employees also are eligible for health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave, and adoption assistance.

Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions online at https://www.careerarc.com/job-map/dollar-general-corporation/campaign/45977.

Like all Dollar General stores, the new Pembroke location will provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to buy household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others, according to the company.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Pembroke store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

To commemorate the opening of the new Pembroke location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students in grades kindergarten to five, according to the company. Through a partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new Dollar General store openings.