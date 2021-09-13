Firefighters, residents walk to remember 9/11 heroes

September 13, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
The Cross Creek Pipes and Drums leads participants Saturday along the first few blocks of the 3.43-mile-long Remembrance Walk held by the Lumberton Police Department in honor of the people who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

The Cross Creek Pipes and Drums leads participants Saturday along the first few blocks of the 3.43-mile-long Remembrance Walk held by the Lumberton Police Department in honor of the people who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

<p>Lumberton residents and Robeson County firefighters joined the Remembrance Walk that began and ended Saturday at Lumberton Downtown Plaza. The walk was 3.43 miles long, representing the 343 firefighters who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.</p> <p>Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian</p>

Lumberton residents and Robeson County firefighters joined the Remembrance Walk that began and ended Saturday at Lumberton Downtown Plaza. The walk was 3.43 miles long, representing the 343 firefighters who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

<p>The Lumberton Fire Department’s Remembrance Walk for the fallen heroes of Sept. 11, 2001, proceeds Saturday down Cedar Street in Lumberton, where a large American flag hangs above the street.</p> <p>Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian</p>

The Lumberton Fire Department’s Remembrance Walk for the fallen heroes of Sept. 11, 2001, proceeds Saturday down Cedar Street in Lumberton, where a large American flag hangs above the street.

Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

<p>Participants in the Lumberton Fire Department’s fifth annual Remembrance Walk carry American flags Saturday in honor of the first responders who died on Sept. 11, 2001.</p> <p>Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian</p>

Participants in the Lumberton Fire Department’s fifth annual Remembrance Walk carry American flags Saturday in honor of the first responders who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

