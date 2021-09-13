UNC Health Southeastern to offer free prostate cancer screenings

September 13, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Free prostate cancer screenings for men who qualify will be offered Friday and Sept. 24 by UNC Health Southeastern.

Men, ages 40-54 who are minority or have a family history of prostate cancer, and, all men, ages 55-69, may qualify for the free screenings if they have not had a PSA in the past 12 months, do not have prostate cancer, and are not currently under the care of a urologist, according to UNC Health Southeastern.

Qualifying men may drive through to get their blood drawn for the blood test on Friday or Sept. 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of Southeastern Health Park, located at 4901 Dawn Drive in Lumberton. After the blood draw, participants will be scheduled for the free rectal exam, which must be completed by Oct. 29.

Participants will be required to wear a face mask or face covering for both parts of the screening because of COVID-19, according to UNC Health Southeastern.

The screenings are part of the health care system’s observance of September as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

The screening initiative is being coordinated through UNC Health Southeastern Physician Services and Community Health Services departments.