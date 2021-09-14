Event on Saturday intends to bring awareness to benefits available to veterans

September 14, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — An event to bring awareness to Veterans Affairs benefits has been scheduled for Saturday at Lumberton Downtown Plaza.

The event is to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants also can receive free COVID-19 vaccinations.

Representatives from the VA Homeless Veterans Program, Eastern Carolina Housing Organization and other organizations are expected to be at the event.