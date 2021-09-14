County Health Department reports 13 deaths related to COVID-19

Smith
LUMBERTON — Thirteen virus-related deaths and more than 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Robeson County this week.
The Robeson County Health Department reported 1,015 cases in its weekly report issued Monday, bringing the county’s pandemic total to 23,873 cases.
This includes 898 positive virus tests between Sept. 7 and 10, county Health Department Director Bill Smith said. Of those 898, 176 are children age 0 to 11, or 19.9% of the cases, and 107 were children age 12 to 17, or 11.9%. In total, 31.8% of the cases were children.
“Over one-third of those children were eligible for vaccination,” Smith said. “Many of these children acquired the virus from unvaccinated parents or adults. Vaccine should be accessed prior to the FDA/CDC approval for boosters as it will get very crowded.”
Of the 1,015 new cases, 422 were American Indians, 193 were white individuals, 129 were African Americans, 30 were Hispanic, 51 were listed as other, and race was unlisted for 190 cases.
The 13 virus-related deaths bring the county’s pandemic death toll to 338.
The county’s testing positivity rate over the past 14 days was 15%, Smith said. This is above the state average of 12.1%, and three times higher than the stated goal of 5%.
There have been 50,635 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, which is 39% of the population, and 41,780 residents are considered fully vaccinated, which is 32%, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics.
UNC Health Southeastern reported 39 virus-positive patients in isolation at its medical center, down from 56 on Sept. 7. Of these, two are vaccinated. There are nine virus-positive patients in the intensive care unit, and eight on ventilators; of those, none are vaccinated.
Statewide, NCDHHS reported 45,595 new cases between Sept. 8 and 14, down from 48,927 between Sept. 1 and 7. This brings the state’s pandemic total to 1,308,150.
There have been 474 virus-related deaths reported in the state during the period Sept. 8-14, up from 363 from Sept. 1 to Sept. 7. The state’s total is now 15,305.
There were 3,690 virus-related hospitalizations in the state as of Tuesday, down from 3,779 on Sept. 7.
There have been 5,468,498 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered statewide, which is 56% of the population; 4,989,346 individuals are considered fully vaccinated, which is 51%.
In other virus-related news, NCDHHS officials are encouraging North Carolinians to get vaccinated for influenza as COVID-19 cases remain high, to protect themselves, their families and those around them from the flu.
“COVID-19 is still here, still sending North Carolinians to the hospital with severe illness and still causing deaths. As flu season begins, we all need to do what we can to be as healthy as possible,” said Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, NCDHHS state health director and chief medical officer. “It is critically important to get your flu vaccine and your COVID-19 vaccine. Flu can be a serious and sometimes deadly disease. Getting vaccinated can prevent you from getting ill and keep you from needing a hospital bed.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, recommends flu vaccination for everyone 6 months old and older with any licensed, age-appropriate flu vaccine. Vaccination against the flu can make illness milder and reduce the risk of more serious outcomes, making it especially important for those at higher risk of complications, such as people over age 65, children younger than 5, pregnant women and those with certain medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease or obesity. Some of those same groups are also at high risk of complications from COVID-19.
Flu vaccinations are available at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally qualified health care centers and local health departments. COVID-19 vaccines may now be administered at the same time as other vaccines, including the flu vaccine, for those who need both.
In North Carolina, flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring, with activity usually peaking in January or February.