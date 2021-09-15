Crime report

September 15, 2021

Kenneth Stackhouse reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a vehicle break-in that occurred at a residence on N.C. 211 West in Red Springs. The estimated loss from the break-in was $1,500.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jayme Bracey, Alford Farms Road, Maxton; Lori Locklear, Deep Branch Road, Maxton; and Alfonsa Graham, Watson Mill Road, Red Springs.

A representative of Fairmont Hot Spot reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that an armed robbery occurred at the business located on N.C. 41 South in Fairmont.