Drug charges result from Robeson Area Multi-Jurisdictional Gun and Drug Task Force operation in Red Springs

September 15, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

ST. PAULS — Several charges, including for drugs and weapons, were issued by members of the Robeson Area Multi-Jurisdictional Gun and Drug Task Force during a recent operation in Red Springs.

The operation, which took place Friday, brought in multiple charges and citations, according to the St. Pauls Police Department, a Task Force member.

Among people charged during the operation was a 17-year-old male juvenile of Red Springs. The teen was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 21, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of marijuana.

Justin Locklear, 29, of Mount Zion Church Road in Maxton, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory Norris, 22, of Hubert McLean Road in Red Springs, was charged with possession of marijuana.

Ahmaad McKoy, 23, of Lariat Drive in Parkton, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mandy Revels, 31, of Ambay Road in Pembroke, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The following arrests, citations or warnings were issued during the operation: one possession of a stolen firearm, one possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 21, one carrying a concealed firearm, five for possession of marijuana, three for possession of drug paraphernalia, two for tinted windows, one open container of alcohol, three for unlicensed driving, three for head/taillight violations, one for no insurance, one for impeding traffic, one expired registration, two for revoked driving, one seat belt violation, and one inspection violation.

Police also seized one firearm during the operation.

The Robeson Area Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force is comprised of the Lumberton, Red Springs, Maxton, Rowland, Pembroke, Parkton and St. Pauls police departments; the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division; the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation; and federal agencies.

In 2020, the task force was formed to combat the gun and drug problem in Robeson County. It also seeks to share manpower and resources to address police officer shortages and support agencies in small towns.

