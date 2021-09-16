Crime report

LUMBERTON — A former N.C. House of Representatives member and Robeson County educator is being remembered for his kindness and his contribution to the county’s public school system and the Rowland community.

Donald A. Bonner, of 804 South Martin Luther King Jr. St. in Rowland, died Friday at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. The 86-year-old was the first African American to teach at Rowland High School in 1968, where he also served as assistant principal. He also served as principal at Southside Middle School.

Bonner was named assistant superintendent of Robeson County schools in 1977. He was serving as associate superintendent of the Public Schools of Robeson County when he retired in 1992. However, he would continue his service in the school system as project director for the Robeson County Communities in Schools program from 1992-1996.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County expresses our deepest sympathies to the family of Mr. Donald Bonner. Mr. Bonner was a pioneer of change in our school system and within the political arena of North Carolina,” Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s chief communications officer, said on behalf of the school district.

“Mr. Bonner led with a servant’s heart and positively impacted the lives of many individuals within Robeson County. We will lift up his family in prayer during the difficult days ahead,” Burnette said.

Bonner also coached sports, including basketball, football, baseball and track, according to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. The Association honored Bonner with a Distinguished Service Award and recognized him in 1990 “as the superintendent contributing the most to high school athletics.”

Bonner served as president of NCHSAA from 1983-1984. He also served on the board of directors, and was inducted into the NCHSAA Hall of Fame in 1993.

During Bonner’s time as a member of the N.C. House, from 1997-2004, he served the school district and the town of Rowland as both a representative and an advocate.

“He helped us get our charter when we needed it renewed for the town,” said Rob Price, the Town of Rowland’s attorney.

The charter was adopted Aug. 18, 1998, to neatly include amendments from the town’s former charter.

Price described Bonner as a good listener and team player who drew “cooperativeness in others.”

“I just knew him to be a person of eminent character,” Price said. “He was always kind, collected, caring and calm.”

School Board member Vonta Leach released a statement Tuesday on social media mourning the loss of Bonner.

“We lost a great man. A pioneer and a legend in the Rowland Community,” Leach wrote.

The library in Rowland was named Donald A. Bonner Public Library in 2007.

The library could be seen sporting a white ribbon Wednesday across its front exterior. Town officials first placed the ribbon on the library Tuesday to honor Bonner, said Michelle Shooter, Rowland’s mayor. She said she was thankful for his work and “how he encouraged people to get an education.”

“I’m just grateful for all he did for Rowland,” Shooter said.

“Obviously his impact is going to have a lasting impact on the town,” the mayor added.

The Robeson County Public Library also issued a statement Tuesday concerning Bonner’s passing.

“We are so saddened to learn of Donald Bonner’s passing. Our Rowland Library was named in his honor many years ago. What a blessing he was to our community!” the statement reads in part.

Pauline Campbell, who represents the Rowland area as a Robeson County commissioner, described Bonner as an outstanding man who “touched so many people’s lives.”

Rowland Commissioner Jean Love remembers growing up with Bonner. She lived on one end of Hickory Street and Bonner lived on the other.

Love recalled going to school together and serving together on the Southside High School Alumni Association. Bonner graduated from the high school in 1951.

“I think he was a community person,” Love said.

She said Bonner was very involved in serving the youth in the community.

Love said she will miss his direction and guidance as she serves as president of the Alumni Association.

Bonner also served on The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s board of trustees.

“Mr. Bonner served on our board of trustees from 2005-2009, at a time when our university and campus were undergoing transformative growth. During this time, we reached record enrollment numbers, were designated as North Carolina’s Historically American Indian University and added new academic and student programs,” said Robin Cummings, UNCP’s chancellor.

“UNCP will be forever grateful to the impact former Trustee Bonner’s service influenced in the success of our university and where we are today,” Cummings said.

Bonner graduated from North Carolina Central University, with both bachelor of science and master’s degrees in biology. He attended East Carolina University and received an Education Specialist Degree.

He was chairman of the Robeson County Democratic Party from 1995-1996. Bonner also was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. In 2018, he received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest civilian honor in the state granted by the governor.

Bonner also served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. He was married to the late Elizabeth Parnell Bonner and remained a faithful member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Rowland.