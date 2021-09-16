Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Deanna Lambert, Moe Drive, Red Springs; Barbara Jones, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton; and Restricted Victim, Alamac Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Brianna Hunt, Martin Road, St. Pauls; Dexter Jones, Lonnie Farm Road, Pembroke; and Collie Brown, Holcomb Road, Rowland.