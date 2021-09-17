An emergency blood drive set for Monday at RCC

September 17, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — An emergency blood drive has been scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Robeson Community College.

The drive will be in the parking lot near the A.D. Lewis Auditorium, located in Building 15.

Donors will receive a $20 E-gift card for participation.

Donors must be 17 years of age or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, and should feel well and healthy on the day of their donation. Appointments can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/4psym6hv.