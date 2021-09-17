Crime report

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Kendall Gaddy, East Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls; William Brewington, Mozart Drive, Pembroke; and Restricted Victim, Fernwood Circle, Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Deanna Lambert, Moe Drive, Red Springs; Barbara Jones, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton; and Restricted Victim, Alamac Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Brianna Hunt, Martin Road, St. Pauls; Dexter Jones, Lonnie Farm Road, Pembroke; and Collie Brown, Holcomb Road, Rowland.

Kenneth Stackhouse reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a vehicle break-in that occurred at a residence on N.C. 211 West in Red Springs. The estimated loss from the break-in was $1,500.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jayme Bracey, Alford Farms Road, Maxton; Lori Locklear, Deep Branch Road, Maxton; and Alfonsa Graham, Watson Mill Road, Red Springs.

A representative of Fairmont Hot Spot reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that an armed robbery occurred at the business located on N.C. 41 South in Fairmont.