Extension Gardener Series teaches gardening, science-based practices

LUMBERTON — People interested in learning about gardening and science-based gardening practices are invited to attend the 2021 Extension Gardener Series.

The educational series is being offered by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. Classes are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily from Oct. 7 through Nov. 8. Classes will be in the O.P. Owens Agriculture Center located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton.

The Extension Gardener Series includes lectures and hands-on classes for home and community gardeners on how to grow vegetables, fruits, herbs, flowers, trees, shrubs, and more, according to NCCE. Using the latest research in applied horticulture sciences from NC State University and other land grant institutions, participants will learn how to grow food sustainably and how to incorporate native plants into their landscape to support beneficial insects, birds, and other wildlife. Extension Gardener classes are also a part of the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Training Program.

The series emphasizes environmentally friendly practices, including improving soil health, reducing use of fertilizers and pesticides, protecting water quality, increasing landscape biodiversity, and others.

Classes are offered once a week for a period of seven weeks and are taught by Mack Johnson, Extension Horticultural agent, with support from the Robeson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers. The Robeson County EMGVs are passionate gardeners from diverse backgrounds who have been trained by N.C. Cooperative Extension to help Robeson County residents with their gardening challenges.

A person must attend five of the Extension Gardener Series classes to be eligible for the Extension Master Gardener training that is scheduled to take place in the spring. The spring Extension Master Garden training will be at the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Hoke County Center, located at 645 East Palmer St. in Raeford.

People interested in taking part in the gardening series should call 910-671-3276 by 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before the class to register for the class, or classes, they want to attend. A person may register for the whole series or multiple individual classes when calling.

For more information about the classes or about the EMGV program in Robeson County or to learn how to become a Master Gardener, contact Johnson at 910-671-3276 or [email protected]