UNC Health Southeastern’s Physician Services to transition to UNC Physician Network next summer

Anderson Related Articles

LUMBERTON — Steps are being taken to more closely align UNC Health Southeastern with the UNC Health system.

UNC Health Southeastern’s Physician Services division will transition to UNC Physician Network in July 2022, according to the local health care system. The overall health system entered a management services agreement with UNC Health in January, making it a part of North Carolina’s leading public academic health system.

“This is the next step in the process as we further align with the UNC Health system,” said Joann Anderson, UNC Health Southeastern president and CEO. “We are excited to collaborate with UNCPN to provide exceptional Carolina Care to our patients, including new and expanded access to the expertise and specialties and other benefits of a leading health system.”

This transition does not include Southeastern Cardiology and Cardiovascular Clinic, Southeastern Wound Healing Center, or Southeastern Radiology Associates because these clinics fall under a different management structure. Other UNC Health Southeastern affiliates, such as Gibson Cancer Center and The Surgery Center, are also not part of this network transition.

UNC Health Southeastern also will be transitioning from its current Epic electronic medical record system to UNC’s Epic system in July 2022.

“UNC Physicians Network is excited to partner with UNC Health Southeastern and the tremendously dedicated, hardworking and talented teams serving Robeson County,” said Dr. Lynne Fiscus, president and CEO of UNC Physicians Network. “It has been a pleasure getting to know them, and we look forward to working together and focusing on health outcomes and health equity in the community.”

UNC Health Southeastern Physician Services includes primary, urgent care, and specialty clinics, which will still have autonomy to operate and make decisions. As a physician-led network, UNCPN will provide opportunities for clinicians to participate in network governance and leadership.

“It is clear that UNC Physicians Network and UNC Health Southeastern share similar visions in providing safe, high-quality and equitable patient care,” said Dr. Sachin Gupta, chief medical officer of UNC Physicians Network. “We remain committed to keeping our decisions patient-centered and clinician-driven, and see great things coming from this partnership.”

UNC Health Southeastern Vice President and Interim Chief Operating Officer Lori Dove said, “UNCPN values our organization and the care we provide in our community and are working closely with them to ensure it is smooth transition.”