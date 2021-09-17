Pembroke resident gets leadership role with UNC’s Association of Student Governments

Staff report
PEMBROKE — A Pembroke resident has been given a statewide leadership role.

This past week, Dana Hunt-Locklear, student body president at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, was elected co-chair of the Student Body Presidents Council for the University of North Carolina Association of Student Governments. She was elected at the Association of Student Governments’ 50th Session for 2021-2022.

The ASG is a student-led organization committed to furthering educational opportunities and advocating for the nearly 250,000 students in the University of North Carolina System.

“In this role, Locklear has been entrusted to provide leadership of her peers,” said Kimberly Mitchell, director for Student Development and ASG advisor. “I know she will continue to be a strong student advocate in her new role.”

She will be serving with Chair Rebecca Hart, the student body president at Western Carolina University.

“I consider it a huge honor to represent UNCP at the UNC System level,” Locklear said. “As someone who has grown up on UNCP’s campus and benefited so much from the university’s many opportunities, I am excited to give back and help not only our students but students across the system as well. UNCP is unique in its founding and history, and I hope to bring new initiatives to the table as a result of our university’s distinctiveness.”

Locklear, a senior art major from Pembroke, serves on the Inclusion and Diversity Council and is a Mellon R.E.A.C.H. Fellow.