Lawmen arrest juvenile suspect in shooting of woman and her 9-year-old daughter

LUMBERTON — One juvenile surrendered to sheriff’s investigators Thursday, but the search continues for a 15-year-old believed to be involved in the Saturday vehicle shooting that sent a 9-year-old to the hospital.

A 14-year-old male, who was accompanied by his attorney, surrendered about 8 a.m. to investigators, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The juvenile is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

This juvenile is the third person charged in the Saturday shooting of a vehicle while it traveled on Moss Neck Road in Pembroke.

Christian K. Locklear, 21, of Pembroke and a 16-year-old Lumberton resident were charged Monday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators.

Locklear was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1.5 million secured bond.

Both juveniles are being held in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigators continue to search for a 15-year-old juvenile who has been charged in the case.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins issued a statement Wednesday, warning anyone who was harboring the 14-year-old and the 15-year-old that they would be charged.

“Due to current state law, we can not release identifying information on either due to being juveniles. In saying this, we will seek criminal charges against any person found to be assisting or harboring these two teens. Those associated with the two teens know who they are as do we,” Wilkins wrote.

“It’s hard to say you haven’t seen them when they were seen running out of your back door as detectives arrived. This is a very serious situation and we need for this to end peacefully. Guns are deadly weapons regardless of the age of the person in possession of it,” the sheriff added.

Deputies responded about 10:14 p.m. Saturday to the 80 block of Darrell Drive in Pembroke after receiving a report that two people had been shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Retona Sosa, 41, and her daughter were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Sosa was treated for injuries not thought to be life-threatening. The girl was taken to an undisclosed hospital and listed in critical condition.

Her medical condition has since improved, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She was removed from the ventilator Sunday and listed in stable condition on Monday.

Sosa issued a statement on Facebook Thursday stating that her daughter was on the way home from the hospital.

“I want to Thank everyone around the world for your Prayers for Estrella as well as my family,” she wrote.

Two other family members were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910- 671-3100.