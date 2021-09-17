International Paper gives $10,000 to support Dolly Parton Imaginary Library

September 17, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report
International Paper Lumberton Plant employees give a $10,000 check to Lumber River United Way Director of Community Impact Tomeika Munn. The money will be used to support to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Courtesy photo

International Paper Lumberton Plant employees give a $10,000 check to Lumber River United Way Director of Community Impact Tomeika Munn. The money will be used to support to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Courtesy photo

LUMBERTON — Lumber River United Way has been awarded a $10,000 grant from International Paper’s Lumberton Plant and the International Paper Foundation.

Funds will support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and Lumber River United Way work together to get books into the hands of Robeson County’s youngest children, according to LRUW. This free program supplies an educational boost by providing children’s books via mail monthly. Any child under age 5 and living in Robeson County is eligible to receive a book every month mailed right to their home through program.

To register visit lumberriveruw.org.

“In August Lumber River United Way reached a milestone number of books mailed to children in Robeson County. Over a quarter of a million books have been distributed since the inception of the program in 2012,” said Tate Johnson LRUW executive director. “United Way is proud of this accomplishment and thanks to International Paper and all financial supporters over the past decade in making Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library possible.”

The International Paper Foundation is one of the ways International Paper strives to reach its vision to be among the most successful, sustainable, and responsible companies in the world. Started in 1952, the foundation annually provides millions in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work. Funding priority is given to programs related to its signature causes: education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief, and initiatives that improve the planet. For more information, visit ipgiving.com.

“At International Paper, we believe our company cannot succeed if our communities do not succeed,” said Sandi Nichols, IP administrative assistant. “We are proud to support Lumber River United Way as they strive to make an impact on early childhood education in Robeson County.”