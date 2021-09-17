International Paper gives $10,000 to support Dolly Parton Imaginary Library

RALEIGH — Lumberton is one of four new sites in North Carolina at which people can receive free treatment for COVID-19, the state’s top health agency announced Friday.

The four sites, which opened Friday, are offering monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), and the treatment will be managed by local organizations in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. With the new sites, there now are more than 200 sites across North Carolina offering the treatment that can decrease the likelihood of hospitalization related to COVID-19 if taken early.

The Lumberton site is at Southeastern Health Park, located at 4901 Dawn Drive. Referrals from a primary health care provider based on a positive COVID-19 test are required for this location.

“While vaccines provide the best protection from COVID-19, treatment options such as monoclonal antibodies are available for people at high risk for severe illness if you have had symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days or less or have been exposed to COVID-19,” said Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, NCDHHS state health director and chief medical officer. “Expanding access to this potentially lifesaving treatment can, if taken early, reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death.”

Listed below are the other three new sites and information about how people can make appointments, which are required:

— Wilkes County: The Health Foundation in North Wilkesboro. Call 336-528-1637.

— Johnston County: Smithfield Hospital Campus in Smithfield. Call 919-268-1621.

— Harnett County: Central Carolina Community College Harnett Health Sciences Center in Lillington. Call 910-893-0653.

The state health agency, local partners and FEMA chose the new locations based on a combination of geographic gaps in access to treatment and regional COVID-19 case counts. Appointments are required, but patients who qualify for treatment do not need a referral from a health care provider for sites other than the one in Lumberton if they meet medical screening criteria when setting up their appointment. Identification is not required to receive treatment at the FEMA-supported sites.

The federal government is providing monoclonal antibody therapy at no cost to patients, according to NCDHHS. However, health care providers may charge an administration fee for treatment. Medicare and many commercial insurance companies are covering all costs for patients.

People who believe they may be eligible for treatment should ask their health care provider about monoclonal antibodies or call the Combat COVID Monoclonal Antibodies Call Center at 1-877-332-6585 (English) or 1-877-366-0310 (Spanish). The call center can assist people who do not have a health care provider. More information, including answers to frequently asked questions about monoclonal antibody treatments, is available at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/treatment.

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins made in a laboratory to fight infections — in this case, the virus that causes COVID-19 — and are given to patients directly with an IV infusion or a shot. Some early evidence suggests this treatment can reduce the amount of the virus, or viral load, that causes COVID-19 in a person’s body. Having a lower viral load may reduce the severity of symptoms and decrease the likelihood of hospitalization.

Vaccination remains the best protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19, according to NCDHHS. All unvaccinated North Carolinians age 12 and older should get a COVID-19 vaccine now to protect themselves, their community and those who cannot be vaccinated. Rigorous clinical trials among thousands of people ages 12 and older have proven vaccines are safe and effective. Almost 200 million Americans have been safely vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 vaccines are widely available across the state to anyone 12 and older. To get a vaccine, visit MySpot.nc.gov or call 888-675-4567. Anyone interested in getting the vaccine can text a zip code to 438829 to find vaccine locations near them.